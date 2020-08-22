China’s Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

URUMQI, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for the fourth straight day on Friday, the regional health commission said Saturday in its daily report.

By Friday, Xinjiang had 227 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 78 asymptomatic cases, and 5,342 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Aug. 21, a total of 599 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the region, and 160 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation. Enditem