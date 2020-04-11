China’s Xinjiang to make flour a regional brand

URUMQI, April 9 (Xinhua) — Authorities in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are planning to make its high-quality flour a famous brand of the region.

The efforts will help promote local food products in the markets outside the region, according to the regional department of food and strategic reserves.

The logo of “Xinjiang Flour” has received approval from the National Intellectual Property Administration, and will be put into use within a couple of months, said Ma Xueyuan, chief economist with the department.

The logo will be authorized for use by the Xinjiang grain industry association. For quality control, permission to use the logo will only be given to leading agricultural enterprises that process more than 80,000 tonnes of wheat and sell more than 60,000 tonnes of flour annually.

Xinjiang’s wheat is of high quality thanks to sufficient sunshine, large temperature differences between day and night and little pollution in the region.

In recent years, Xinjiang has increased production of high-quality grain and oil, and promoted brand construction to help improve the efficiency of local companies and raise farmers’ income.