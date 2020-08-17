Infosurhoy

China’s Yangtze River sees fifth flood of the year

0
By on News

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — Yangtze River, China’s longest, Monday recorded the fifth flood of the year in its upper reaches after a spell of heavy rainfall, the Ministry of Water Resources said.

The flood formed with a rapid increase of flow at Cuntan hydrologic station in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality. At 2 p.m. Monday, the station saw a water flow of 50,100 cubic meters per second.

The ministry has called on relevant authorities to strengthen monitoring and early-warning as well as flood prevention efforts in the Three Gorges reservoir and other main reservoirs.

The fourth flood was recorded on Aug. 14. Enditem

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply