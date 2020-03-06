China’s youngest coronavirus patient: Baby who was infected at five days old recovers

A Chinese baby who was infected with the coronavirus at five days old has been discharged from a hospital following a full recovery.

The newborn baby, named by media as Mu’en, is so far the youngest coronavirus patient in China, according to reports.

The previous record-holder was a 17-day-old baby who recovered without medication after being born to a confirmed patient.

Mu’en, who had been treated in quarantine, was reunited with his parents today at the Henan Children’s Hospital in Zhengzhou city of central China.

He was diagnosed with the deadly disease five days after he was born on January 31.

The boy was admitted to the provincial hospital after sustaining a serious infection in his lungs.

The hospital assembled a special team to personalise treatment plans for the newborn.

His condition gradually improved after a month of round-the-clock care and anti-virus treatment.

Mu’en left the hospital with his parents after he had tested negative twice and his lungs had fully recovered, according to The Paper.

The children’s hospital also dispatched a negative pressure ambulance to escort the family back to their hometown, Xinyang, which is 324 kilometres (200 miles) away.

A seventeen-day-old Chinese girl recovered in February from the coronavirus without medication after being born to a confirmed patient.

The baby was transferred to Wuhan Children’s Hospital on the same day she was born, according to People’s Daily. She was found to have the virus shortly after.

Because the girl’s symptoms were not obvious, doctors decided not to give her antibiotic medication and let her overcome the disease on her own.

She left the hospital after making a full recovery on her own without the help of medication.

China has also seen its oldest coronavirus patient, who is 101 years old, leave a hospital on Wednesday following a full recovery.

The centenarian who was infected with the killer virus just after his 101st birthday recovered after spending a week in the hospital.

The disease, formally known as COVID-19, has infected over 80,500 people in China including 3,042 deaths.

Worldwide, more than 98,000 people have been diagnosed and 3,300 coronavirus patients have died.

Italy reported 41 deaths from the virus yesterday, bringing the death toll to 148, the second highest outside of China.

The total number of cases in the UK has reached 116 yesterday as the Department of Health confirmed the first coronavirus death on home turf last night, believed to be a woman in her 70s from Berkshire with underlying health conditions.