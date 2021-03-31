China’s Yunnan reports 6 local COVID-19 cases

KUNMING, March 31 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Yunnan Province Wednesday reported six local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic ones in the city of Ruili.

According to the provincial health committee, the city found one positive case during regular COVID-19 testing among high-risk groups on March 29, and another eight positive cases in the following tracing. After further testing, six were diagnosed as confirmed cases and three as asymptomatic.

The tracing and testing of their close contacts are underway. Enditem