China’s Zhejiang reports 11 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases

HANGZHOU, April 29 (Xinhua) — East China’s Zhejiang Province reported 11 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases and one imported asymptomatic carrier on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

Ten of the 11 confirmed cases and the asymptomatic carrier, all Chinese nationals, are crew members from a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship that had docked at ports in Bangladesh, India and Singapore before arriving in Zhejiang earlier this month.

Epidemiologists have identified the novel coronavirus behind the cases as the mutant strain found in India.

The patients are receiving treatment in designated hospitals. Local health authorities have tracked the close contacts of the patients and placed them under centralized quarantine.

The other nine crew members of the ship have been placed under medical observation aboard the vessel.

The other confirmed case reported in Zhejiang on Wednesday is a previous asymptomatic carrier who entered China from Indonesia.

Zhejiang reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Enditem