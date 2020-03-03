China’s Zhejiang reports 7 new coronavirus cases

HANGZHOU, March 3 (Xinhua) — East China’s Zhejiang Province reported seven new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, all of which are imported cases from people returning from Italy, local authorities said Tuesday.

The new cases were all reported in Qingtian County in the city of Lishui, bringing the total confirmed cases in Zhejiang to 1,213, which include eight imported cases.

The seven new cases in Zhejiang form the bulk of the 11 new cases reported Monday on the Chinese mainland outside Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The National Health Commission said on Tuesday it received reports of 125 new confirmed cases on Monday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, including 114 from Hubei.