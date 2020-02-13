Chinese ace Ding cruises into second round at Snooker Welsh Open

LONDON, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — China’s top snooker Ding Junhui defeated veteran Marco Fu 4-2 to reach the second round at the Welsh Open held in Cardiff on Monday.

Ding tied with the 42-year-old Fu from Hong Kong, China after four frames but managed to win the following two in a row to pass the opening round. The world number nine is going to face the winner between Nigel Bond and Ricky Walden.

Ding, 32, ended his title drought for more than two years by winning the UK Championships last December for the third time. Then he was knocked out of the Masters in the first round for the seventh time in nine years last month.

Reigning world champion Judd Trump eased into the second round by beating James Cahill 4-1. Newly-crowned Masters champion Stuart Bingham also went past the first round after defeating Martin Gould 4-2.