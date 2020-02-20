Chinese-aided school aspires to be model school in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — A historical school, rebuilt with the support of the Chinese government after it was severely damaged in the 2015 earthquake, was inaugurated in central Nepal on Wednesday.

Bhairab Secondary School, located at a village in Rainas Municipality, Lamjung district, Province 4, was built by China under its plan to construct such model schools in different districts of Nepal including in the mountainous region.

The new school comprises a four-storey building with 68 rooms including classrooms, science and computer labs, library, art and music rooms, canteen and hostels for students and teachers.

The building was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Education Jagat Bahadur Sunar, who expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for such modern infrastructure that could contribute to quality education of rural students.

School management committee chairman Singha Bahadur Thapa said, “We are so happy to receive this modern school building under the Chinese support. We want to develop it as a model school in the whole province.”

“We have less than 300 students in our school at present, but with the new school building, we are confident that the number of students will go up,” said Chetnath Ghimire, a school teacher.