Chinese ambassador, Ethiopia capital mayor agree to enhance economic partnership

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Chinese ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan and Mayor of Ethiopia’s capital city Adanech Abiebie agreed on Friday to enhance the economic partnership between the two countries.

In a press statement, Abiebie said she has reached an agreement with the Chinese ambassador to Ethiopia on the need to add new Chinese built projects that improve the economic and social lives of Addis Ababa city residents.

Abiebie also said her office discussed with the Chinese ambassador to Ethiopia on the need to further enhance cooperation in road projects in Ethiopia’s capital city.

Addis Ababa, a city of an estimated five million-plus population is Ethiopia’s main social, economic and political hub.

Chinese firms are engaged in various infrastructure projects in the city aimed at meeting the social and economic needs of Addis Ababa’s big population.

These include the multimillion U.S. dollars expansion infrastructure in the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and the landmark “Beautifying Sheger” project.

“Beautifying Sheger” is a personal initiative of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who envisions creating a clean, livable environment for the residents of Addis Ababa. Enditem