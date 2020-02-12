Chinese American designer’s latest collection pays tribute to Americana

NEW YORK, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Chinese American fashion designer Vivienne Hu showcased her Fall/Winter 2020 collection on Friday, paying tribute to Americana and the romanticism of the Southwest at the ongoing New York Fashion Week.

The women’s ready-to-wear collection featured 40 looks that could be described as cowboy chic essentials, dreamy fighter pilot leatherwear and smartly tailored down jackets.

The inspiration of the new collection was from the “beauty and sheer magnitude of the great American Southwest,” especially the Antelope Canyon that “stole my breath away,” said Hu.

“In this collection, I hope to capture the nostalgia of witnessing such natural grandeur while playing on the lore of the west,” she said.

Hu launched her namesake brand in 2012, with designs blending European elegance and New York street style while incorporating exotic Asian elements. At the heart of her design philosophy lies the spirit of independent women, displaying both femininity and individuality in a unique way.

She was presented Visionary Artist Award by the University of Southern California Pacific Asia Museum for her creative contributions to boosting Asia-Pacific cultural exchanges through design and arts.

Held in February and September, NYFW is one of the four major fashion weeks in the world, collectively know as the “Big Four” along with the Paris, London and Milan fashion weeks.