Chinese anti-epidemic supplies to be sent to Nepal: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) — A batch of anti-epidemic supplies has been largely collected and will be sent to Nepal as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked whether China will provide Nepal with anti-epidemic assistance as the COVID-19 epidemic in Nepal has worsened rapidly in recent days, with the number of confirmed cases reaching a new high.

Wang said that as friendly neighbors and strategic cooperative partners, China and Nepal have joined hands to help each other and written a new chapter of China-Nepal friendship since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Noting the recent severe situation in Nepal, Wang said China understood the challenges Nepal was facing and would continue to do its best to provide support to the Nepali side.

At the recent video conference of the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on COVID-19, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that China will provide Nepal with a new batch of anti-epidemic supplies.

At present, the batch of supplies is almost complete and will be sent to the Nepali side as soon as possible. Meanwhile, local governments and sectors of Chinese society are also actively donating needed supplies to Nepal, the spokesperson said.

“We believe that under the leadership of the Nepalese government and the joint efforts of all parties, the Nepalese people are sure to overcome the pandemic at an early date and see their lives and production return to normal,” Wang said. Enditem