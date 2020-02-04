Chinese authorities have policy space to respond to outbreak: World Bank

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — The World Bank said Monday that the Chinese authorities have policy space to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“The Chinese authorities have policy space to respond and have announced a sizeable injection of liquidity, which should help mitigate the costs to economic growth,” it said in a statement.

The organization said it supports China’s efforts to respond including its efforts to maintain resilience in its economy.

Also on Monday, the International Monetary Fund expressed its support for China’s efforts to tackle the outbreak, and said it is confident that China’s economy “remains resilient.”