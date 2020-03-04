Chinese banking sector’s anti-epidemic credit support exceeds 1.2 trillion yuan

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — Chinese banks had offered credit support of over 1.25 trillion yuan (about 180.4 billion U.S. dollars) as of Wednesday noon to facilitate the resumption of production disrupted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The credit support has been mainly used to finance hospitals, the manufacturing and purchasing of medical products, and the construction of public health infrastructure, the China Banking Association said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the banking sector beefed up support for tourism, entertainment, accommodation, catering, transportation and other industries that are greatly affected by the epidemic, especially providing preferential interest rates to micro, small and medium-sized firms.

It focused on supporting areas including the resumption of work and production, poverty alleviation, spring farming, livestock breeding and foreign trade.

While increasing credit supply, banking institutions have donated over 2.27 billion yuan and emergency supplies totaling 10.6 million items as of Wednesday noon.