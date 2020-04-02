Chinese billionaire’s donation arrives in Sao Tome and Principe: report

SAO TOME, March 31 (Xinhua) — San Tome and Principe received a donation from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and his foundation to support the island in preventive actions against COVID-19, the national news agency STP Press reported on Tuesday.

Jack Ma’s donation includes test kits, surgical masks, protective suits, among other medical consumables and hospital supplies, it reported.

The donation from the Chinese billionaire comes four days after the government announced the planned arrival of the cargo, as an offer from the Alibaba Foundation as part of this institution’s support to African countries, says the report.

According to the report, the San Tome government announced its intention to propose to the President the extension of the State of Emergency for another 15 days, to tackle with the pandemic.

Despite the declaration that there are no cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, the government has deployed preventive measures such as the prohibition of all foreign citizens from entering the country, closing of borders, prohibition of gatherings in the face of disease.