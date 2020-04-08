Chinese border province seizes nearly 3 tonnes of drugs in Q1

KUNMING, April 7 (Xinhua) — Border police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province seized 2.94 tonnes of drugs in the first quarter of the year, up 106.6 percent year on year.

The local police uncovered 462 drug cases and caught 335 suspects, the provincial entry-exit frontier inspection station said Monday.

A total of 156.81 tonnes of drug production materials were seized in 12 drug production-related cases during the same period.

Since the start of the year, the station has stepped up its efforts to crack down on drug crime, with the assistance of big data platforms and innovative detection methods.