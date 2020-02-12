Chinese cat wears homemade face mask as owner protects kitty from coronavirus

The full-face mask is a modified version of the disposable surgical masks that doctors and other medical personnel wear to avoid spreading infection

Photos have emerged of a concerned cat-lover in China protecting their pet from coronavirus with a homemade mask with eye holes cut out.

It’s not clear exactly where these photos were taken, or even precisely when, but they have gone viral on social media.

One pic shows the black-and-white cat being walked on a lead with a blue full-sized surgical mask covering its little cat face.

A second snap of the same cat shows its anxious eyes peering out from two little holes the owner has thoughtfully poked in the mask.

The photos quickly went viral on Chinese social media network Sina Weibo, and dozens of other users added their own images of pets swaddled in protective gear to ward off the deadly virus.

While the mask is unlikely to protect the cat against a virus that has mutated to infect humans, it’s definitely a good way to protect a pet against the car exhaust gases and other pollutants that gather at pavement height.

And it’s a phenomenal look for a cat superhero.

According to the Ontario Veterinary College, cats actually can catch some of the same viruses that affect humans, although dogs can’t.

Cats can definitely become infected with the H1N1 virus, popularly known as swine flu, which is itself making a comeback at the moment.

Emily Toth Martin, an associate professor of epidemiology and co-director of the Michigan Influenza Center at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health, says that H1N1 is currently spreading across the US and “a second strain is infecting more people”.

No cats are currently known to have caught the 2019-nCoV coronavirus.

According to latest figures 43,138 humans are known to have become infected, and 4,284 have recovered. The death toll now stands at 1,018.