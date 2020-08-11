Chinese central government office supports NPC Standing Committee’s decision on HKSAR LegCo

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China’s State Council on Tuesday said it resolutely supports the decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) for the sixth Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to continue performing duties.

The decision provides solid legal basis for the sixth LegCo to continue performing duties, said the office in a statement, adding that it will cooperate with relevant authorities in implementing the decision.

The NPC Standing Committee’s decision, which came to address the LegCo vacancy following the postponement of the LegCo election due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is very important and timely, said the statement.

According to the decision, after Sept. 30, 2020, the sixth LegCo will continue performing duties for no less than a year until the seventh LegCo starts its four-year term.

The decision is conducive to upholding the constitutional order and rule of law in the HKSAR, and to ensuring the governance of the HKSAR government and the normal functioning of the society, said the statement.

The office in the statement expressed confidence that the HKSAR government and all sectors of society will work jointly to support the sixth LegCo in continuing performing its duties in accordance with the NPC Standing Committee decision.

What happened since the return of Hong Kong has made it increasingly clear who is truly concerned about the HKSAR, and it cannot be U.S. politicians or those disrupting Hong Kong and antagonizing China, the statement said.

It is the central government and the 1.4 billion people of the motherland who are most concerned about Hong Kong, the statement said, adding that the Chinese mainland has always been the strongest backer of Hong Kong in overcoming challenges and difficulties.

Hong Kong’s bright future lies in the comprehensive and faithful implementation of the “one country, two systems” principle and in aligning its development with the motherland, the statement added. Enditem