Chinese central government office supports reciprocal sanctions on U.S. individuals

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China’s State Council on Monday voiced firm support for the Chinese foreign ministry’s decision to impose sanctions against U.S. senator Marco Rubio and 10 other U.S. individuals with egregious records on Hong Kong affairs.

A spokesperson with the office said the 11 U.S. individuals, including members of the U.S. Congress and heads of several U.S. non-governmental organizations, have notorious records on affairs related to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China. These include coming up with Hong Kong-related bills, blatantly supporting “Hong Kong independence” organizations and violent radicals, or smearing the “one country, two systems” and the law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong by various means.

They have wantonly interfered in Hong Kong affairs, with some of them being responsible for the disturbances following the now-withdrawn ordinance amendments, or U.S. sanctions on China and the HKSAR, said the spokesperson.

Noting that the situation in Hong Kong has improved markedly since the promulgation and enforcement of the law on safeguarding national security, the spokesperson said the Chinese government will remain firmly committed to the implementation of the “one country, two systems” principle, and resolutely oppose interference in Hong Kong affairs by any external forces.

The Chinese government will strictly enforce the law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, and strive to maintain prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, said the spokesperson. Enditem