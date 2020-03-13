Chinese city in Hubei reverses relaxation policy, to…

SHANGHAI, March 11 – Qianjiang city in China’s Hubei province said on Wednesday it will continue with strict transportation bans, revoking a policy of relaxation that was announced on Tuesday.

The city said in an announcement on WeChat that it “will continue to implement strict traffic and personnel control … to win the epidemic.”

Qianjiang had said on Tuesday that all traffic checkpoints will be removed, public transportation will restart and firms will resume work in the near future, according to a report on an official website. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue)