Chinese clothes manufacturer to donate 1 mln masks to Cambodia

NANJING, March 29 (Xinhua) — Chinese clothes manufacturer Hodo Group has announced that it will donate 1 million face masks to Cambodia in support of its fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The first batch of 200,000 face masks has already started shipping to the country, according to the Wuxi-based company in east China’s Jiangsu Province.

“The donation is another friendly move between China and Cambodia, and expresses our deep friendship with the Cambodian people,” said Zhou Haijiang, president of Hodo Group.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Hodo Group has refitted some of its assembly lines to produce anti-epidemic supplies, with a daily output of more than 300,000 face masks.

Cambodia on Sunday reported one more person tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 103.