Chinese comedy drama “Endgame” hits big screen in U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Chinese comedy drama “Endgame” opened Thursday in a limited theatrical release in the United States.

The film in Mandarin is being released by CMC Pictures with Chinese and English subtitles in selected theaters in Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas, Houston, Orlando and a few other major cities across the United States.

Directed by Rao Xiaozhi, “Endgame” stars Andy Lau, one of the most commercially successful Hong Kong film actors, Xiao Yang and Wan Qian. The film illustrates a comical twist of fate between an unsuccessful theater actor and a renowned professional assassin who loses his memory accidentally.

“Endgame” is one of the major domestic productions hitting theaters across China on Spring Festival which was celebrated on Feb. 12 this year and marked the first day of a new Year of the Ox per the Chinese zodiac.

The film has grossed 186 million yuan (about 28.67 million U.S. dollars) after one week on the Chinese mainland, according to box office data compiled by Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform.

China’s box office revenue during the week-long Spring Festival holiday, usually a busy moviegoing period in China, ending on Wednesday hit a record high of 7.8 billion yuan. Enditem