Chinese community in Ghana donates food, medical supplies to locals amid COVID-19 lockdown

ACCRA, April 17 (Xinhua) — The Chinese community in Ghana on Friday donated assorted food items and medical supplies to some local communities to help them get through the rough time of COVID-19 breakout.

The donations include 10,000 kilos of rice, 3,000 liters of cooking oil, and 6,000 face masks.

On behalf of the Chinese community in Ghana, Chinese ambassador to Ghana Wang Shiting donated the items to the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu for distribution to the Muslim community in the Ghanaian capital.

“We are well aware of the difficulty of fighting the epidemic. We know the suffering and feeling of Ghanaians,” said Wang, adding that many Chinese who have settled in Ghana for a long time regard Ghana as their second home, with deep feelings for the country and Ghanaians.

“At this difficult time, they would like to show their active support to Ghana by playing their part in the fight against the pandemic,” Wang said.

In his message, the National Chief Imam expressed profound gratitude to the Chinese community for their heartfelt support for the Islamic communities and all Ghanaians.

“The food and medical supplies are critical needs at this time, and have come at the most opportune time since most vulnerable Muslim households would need some support during the lockdown,” he said. Enditem