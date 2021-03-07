Chinese company donates face masks, stationery to aid education of Ghanaian school pupils

ACCRA, March 5 (Xinhua) — A Chinese state-owned company on Friday donated a batch of face masks and stationery to aid the education of school pupils in the project community.

The CRCC Harbor & Channel Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd, which undertakes the construction of the China-aided Jamestown Fishing Port Complex project, donated 500 pieces each of disposal face masks and KN95 face masks, and stationery including school bags, exercise books, pens and pencils.

Deputy Manager of the project Yan Qingshou said the company values education and the COVID-19 pandemic requires collective efforts to defeat in order to promote the education of the children.

Headmaster of the Christ the King of Kings Preparatory School Charles Amissah emphasized the timely manner of the donation, saying that it will boost academic work and help fight the pandemic.

Sub-metro Chairman for the Ashiedu Keteke of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Raymond Tetteh commended the Chinese company for assisting the local people whenever they called on them and appealed to the company to continue with its good work in the country.

“Today we are gathered here for you to demonstrate once again your commitment to the school, on behalf of the Mayor of Accra, and on my behalf, I commend you for the good work and encourage you to keep it up,” he said. Enditem