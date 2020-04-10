Chinese company launches global online consultation services to fight COVID-19

A Chinese company Wednesday launched an online platform providing medical consultation services in English to help the world’s combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform, launched by Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, has invited medical experts from top Chinese hospitals specializing in respiratory and other diseases for the undertaking.

Users can log on to the platform, Ping An Good Doctor Global Medical Consultation Platform, to obtain professional consultation services and anti-epidemic guidance.

The company has previously teamed with more than 100 Chinese governmental organizations and over 700 renowned enterprises to provide consultation services, which received 1.11 billion visits online from Jan. 20 through Feb. 10.

The company has cooperated with Grab, a Southeast Asian ride-hailing service provider, to co-launch an online medical service platform, GrabHealth. It provides nearly 10,000 online consultations each day.