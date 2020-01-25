Chinese consul general in Houston hosts concert at residence to celebrate Lunar New Year

HOUSTON, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese Consul General in Houston Cai Wei hosted a concert Wednesday night at his residence to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

Named “Greetings of Spring,” presented by the Chinese Consulate General in Houston together with the Houston Symphony, the concert featured both Western and traditional Chinese music. Four artists from the Houston Symphony performed a string quartet while four local artists played traditional music using unique Chinese instruments, such as guqin, guzheng, erhu and bamboo flute.

Nearly 100 guests, including U.S. politicians, businessmen and leaders of social organizations, marveled at the performances.

Cai said that by mixing Western music and traditional Chinese music together, people can enjoy and celebrate Chinese and American cultures at the same time.

John Mangum, executive director and CEO of the Houston Symphony, told Xinhua that this kind of collaboration shows that music is a universal language.

“I was really struck in the performance by that quality. It’s a universal language that we can all understand, whether it’s Chinese traditional music or Western classical music,” he said.

Mark Winchester, deputy district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and his wife were invited to the concert. He said that the Chinese Lunar New Year is a good opportunity for people with all backgrounds to celebrate together.

“My birthday is in January so I always feel I’m associated with Chinese New Year. It’s wonderful to celebrate with our Chinese friends together,” he said.