Chinese Consulate donates popular children’s books to Christchurch libraries

WELLINGTON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch on Friday donated 100 popular children’s books in China to the central city library, part of the citywide celebration of the Chinese New Year.

“These books will be welcomed by readers,” Chinese Consul General Wang Zhijian said at a ceremony unveiling the celebration of the Year of the Rat in Christchurch of New Zealand’s South Island.

The Chinese books donated include biographies, fairytales for Children, prize-winning bestsellers, Chinese literature such as bilingual Tang poetry, as well as contemporary works popular among young people.

“There are special shelves of Chinese books in all city libraries,” Wang said, adding the Chinese community has been the second largest in Christchurch and benefited a lot from library books.

Carolyn Robertson, the libraries and information manager for Christchurch City Council, was “grateful for the generous donations” and called the books “wonderful gifts for the community to enjoy.”

The city libraries need diverse language books as part of a wide range of books offered, Robertson said, adding she values the Consulate General’s thoughts and knowledge of selecting these books.