Chinese consulate general in Perth distributes health packs to overseas Chinese students

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

Photo shows items in the health pack at the Chinese Consulate General in Perth, April 22, 2020. Health packs are distributed by Chinese consulate general in Perth to overseas Chinese students within the consular district. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

