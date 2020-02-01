Chinese coronavirus doctors beaten up by relative of victim

Two Chinese doctors working day and night to save coronavirus sufferers have been savagely beaten in a hospital by a man after his father-in-law, 68, died of the deadly disease, it has been alleged.

The culprit was reported to hit the pair of medics and even ripped open their hazmat suits and face masks, which were critical in preventing them from catching the virus at work.

Police have arrested the suspect and launched an investigation.

The killer coronavirus rapidly sweeping the world has now infected every region of China, with the remote province of Tibet falling overnight.

Chinese officials have now confirmed 7,796 cases, while more than 100 have been recorded outside of nation – taking the toll to almost 8,000.

Deaths have also risen to 170, with 38 patients dying in one day – the biggest 24-hour jump since the outbreak began last month.

Beijing has sent more than 6,000 doctors from around the country to Wuhan and ordered at least five coronavirus hospitals to be built in a bid to stop the epidemic.

The assault took place yesterday afternoon at Wuhan’s No. 4 Hospital, according to Chinese news outlet Beijing Youth Daily.

A picture shared by multiple publications, including state-run China News, purports to show the injuries on one of the doctors’ neck.

Beijing Youth Daily reported that the attacker was believed to be angry at the fact that his father-in-law had been killed by the fast-spreading virus.

A nurse told the newspaper that the doctors’ hazardous materials suits were torn apart by the perpetrator.

One of the medics who were beaten sustained fractures and had to have a cast, the report said.

The medic, who remains unidentified, did not know when they could return to work, but hoped that the public could pay more attention on the outbreak instead of the attack.

Police have identified the suspect as Ke.

The public security bureau of Qiaokou District in Wuhan said in a statement today that Ke was emotional and beat the doctors in the head and neck.

Officers confirmed that the medics’ face masks and hazmat suits were ripped during the incident.

The police said they arrested Ke in the wee hours today in the hospital’s quarantine units.

Ke is under detention while further investigation is being carried out.

Russia has closed its border with China in a desperate bid to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has so far killed 170 people.

The drastic measure was announced on Thursday after every corner of China was confirmed to have cases of the highly contagious disease.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the drastic measure was necessary because the country ‘had to do everything it could to protect its people’. He said it would come into effect immediately.

As well as shutting off the Far East border, Russia has limited all railway links with China from January 31, leaving only direct trains between Moscow and Beijing.

Mr Mishustin also revealed Russia will stop issuing Chinese citizens electronic visas, which could be used to cross into parts of the country.

Russia does not have any confirmed cases of the new virus but the government has set up a task force to track down and screen people who have travelled from Wuhan, to prevent its possible spread.

Earlier this week, Russia blocked tourist groups from China from entering the country.

