Chinese customs bust pangolin scales smuggling gang

Chinese customs police have recently busted a smuggling gang trafficking pangolin scales and arrested 12 suspects.

Chongqing Customs said that, in mid-March, they detected an abnormal logistics service between southwestern Chongqing Municipality, southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and eastern Anhui Province, and later discovered a gang smuggling wildlife products.

More than 170 police officers from Chongqing, Sichuan, Guangxi and Anhui participated in a campaign in different locations and captured 12 suspects. More than 441 kg of pangolin scales, 14 kg of animal gall bladder and over 1.9 million yuan (about 270,000 U.S. dollars) in cash were seized.

An investigation said that a suspect surnamed Song purchased a batch of pangolin scales from overseas and entrusted the scales to a smuggling gang who transported them into Guangxi through the border area. The batch was scheduled to sell in Anhui.

Further investigation into the case is underway.