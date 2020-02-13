Chinese customs rev up clearance for epidemic control materials

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — China has sped up customs clearance for epidemic control materials from overseas amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, the General Administration of Customs said Wednesday.

From Jan. 24 to Feb. 11, a total of 870 million items of epidemic prevention and control goods worth 2.84 billion yuan (about 405.7 million U.S. dollars) have been cleared, the administration said in a statement on its website.

Customs offices nationwide have opened special channels to facilitate clearance services for epidemic control materials, offered fast tracks to overseas donations and ensured “zero delays” in customs clearance for imported drugs and medical devices.

The administration also pledged continued efforts to beef up checks of travelers from home and abroad.