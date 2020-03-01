Chinese customs roll out measures to fight epidemic

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) — China will ramp up measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus through ports, according to the Chinese customs.

Customs across the country have kept a close eye on the epidemic at home and abroad, conducted risk assessments with gathered information and rolled out countermeasures at ports all over the country, Lin Wei, an official with the General Administration of Customs (GAC), said at a press conference Sunday.

The GAC has required all entry and exit personnel report health conditions to the customs for symptom checks. Health declaration cards of over 10 languages and QR codes were offered for better health checks, Lin said.

Meanwhile, body temperature monitoring and medical inspections were strictly carried out, according to Lin.

For those who have symptoms or come from hard-hit countries or regions, or people with close contact with confirmed or suspected cases, the customs will strictly carry out epidemiological screening, medical investigation and laboratory testing.

Confirmed cases, suspected cases, personnel with symptoms and close contacts shall all be transferred, quarantined and kept for observation, he said.

The GAC will also share information with relevant authorities for better prevention and control, Lin said.