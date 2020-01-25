Chinese diplomat calls for coordinated, cooperative, stable U.S.-China relationship

NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Now that 2020 is underway, China and the United States are expected to “work towards a relationship of coordination, cooperation, and stability,” a senior Chinese diplomat has said.

In a welcome speech at a gala dinner celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday, Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping expressed his good wishes and expectations for the two countries and their peoples in the Year of the Rat.

Noting that he considers 2020 “a year of new beginnings and renewals,” he hopes both China and the United States make new progress together, with their bilateral relationship taking “a new turn for more positive and win-win results.”

“As we hail the Year of the Rat, I hope our two peoples can move up on a pleasant note, and the two nations can work towards a relationship of coordination, cooperation, and stability,” he said.

Speaking about his resolutions for the year ahead, the diplomat expects the U.S. and China to show more mutual trust, enhance understanding of each other, and create happier lives for their respective peoples.

“Forty years into diplomatic ties, our relationship has been continuously enriched by different shades of exchanges, and still enjoys great potential for growth. In this New Year of the Rat, let’s keep up our efforts for the mission of our friendship, and bring new tangible benefits to our two peoples and beyond,” Huang added.

A spectacular fireworks display followed the gala dinner, lighting up the sky above the Hudson River as part of the evening’s celebrations.