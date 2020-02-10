Chinese doctor, 34, who sounded the alarm over coronavirus DIES from it 

A Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm on coronavirus two weeks before it was officially confirmed has died, the Wuhan Central Hospital have revealed.

Li Wenliang, 34, succumbed to the deadly contagion in the early hours of Friday morning local time despite attempts to resuscitate him.

The ophthalmologist caught the public’s attention after he was reprimanded by police and accused of spreading ‘fake news’ for warning on social media of ‘SARS at a Wuhan seafood market’ on December 30. Li’s post came two weeks before coronavirus broke out in the city of 14 million which has been locked down since January 20.

Through its official Weibo (social media) account, the hospital wrote: ‘Our hospital’s ophthalmologist Li Wenliang was infected during the fight of the epidemic of the new coronavirus pneumonia, and died at 2:58am in the early hours of February 7 despite the fact that we had tried our best to resuscitate him.

‘We hereby express our deep regret and sincere condolences.’

It comes as more than 28,000 people have been infected worldwide and the death toll has climbed to 630. The overwhelming majority are in China, but more than 200 people with the illness have been reported in over two dozen other countries, including three cases in the UK, 12 in the US and 14 in Australia.

Li, a medic at the Wuhan Central Hospital, confirmed his infection on his social media account on Saturday.

His death was reported by state newspaper Global Times at around 9:30pm local time today.

The post gathered tens of thousands of comments in a matter of minutes, but was later removed by the newspaper for unspecified reasons.

Within a half-hour of announcing earlier Friday that Li was in critical condition, the hospital received nearly 500,000 comments on its social media post, many of them from people hoping Li would pull through.

One wrote: ‘We are not going to bed. We are here waiting for a miracle.’

World Health Organization (WHO) wrote on its official Twitter account: ‘We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did on #2019nCoV.’

Meanwhile, a newborn became the youngest known person infected with the virus.

China finished building a second new hospital Thursday to isolate and treat patients and moved people with milder symptoms into makeshift quarantine centres at sports arenas, exhibition halls and other public spaces. And testing of a new antiviral drug was set to begin on patients.

While the overwhelming majority of deaths and infections haven been in China, more than 200 people with the illness have been reported in over two dozen other countries, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.

China’s National Health Commission said the number of infected patients who were ‘discharged and cured’ stood at 1,153. No details were given, but milder cases have been seen in younger, healthier people.

The youngest patient is a baby born Saturday in Wuhan and confirmed positive just 36 hours after birth, authorities said.

‘The baby was immediately separated from the mother after the birth and has been under artificial feeding. There was no close contact with the parents, yet it was diagnosed with the disease,’ Zeng Lingkong, director of neonatal diseases at Wuhan Children’s Hospital, told Chinese TV.

Zeng said other infected mothers have given birth to babies who tested negative, so it is not yet known if the virus can be transmitted in the womb. That ‘needs further study,’ he said.

The posts caught the attention of the police after one person in the chatting group uploaded a screen grab of the conversation onto the internet.

According to Huaxi Urban Daily, the eight accused medics shared similar messages on three chatting groups, all attended by Wuhan medics. The messages warned the medics to pay attention to a possible outbreak of what they thought was SARS.

A statement from Wuhan police on January 1 condemned them of spreading ‘inauthentic’ information without proof. Officers said their acts had brought bad impact on society, and they would be ‘dealt with’ by law.

To salvage the situation, Wuhan police stressed last Wednesday that the eight people had not been warned, fined or detained.

Dr Li told Chinese news outlet Caixin in an interview last Friday that he discovered the new virus could spread among humans around January 8 – 12 days before Chinese experts revealed the information to the public.

The man said on his social media account on Friday that he was hospitalised on January 12 after treating one patient who had coronavirus but did not show any symptoms.

The mayor of Wuhan admitted on January 21 that one doctor and 13 nurses in Wuhan had been infected while looking after one patient because the hospital neglected the patient’s symptoms.

This was the first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus.

The disease can be passed through saliva and the touching of contaminated objects. Over the weekend, Chinese experts raised the possibility of it being spread by faeces. The experts said they were looking for further proof.

The new virus is in the coronavirus family that includes MERS and SARS, and it causes fever, cough, shortness of breath and, in severe cases, pneumonia.

A 1,500-bed hospital specially built to deal with the outbreak was completed in Wuhan, days after a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms began taking patients.

Wuhan is also operating an additional 132 quarantine sites with more than 12,500 beds, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Authorities are racing to increase the number of beds in Wuhan and the rest of hard-hit Hubei province, where the health care system has been so overwhelmed that some sick people have been turned away from hospitals and sent home, raising the risk of their spreading the virus to others.

All together, more than 50 million people are under virtual quarantine in Hubei in an unprecedented – and unproven – bid to bring the outbreak under control.

In Hong Kong, hospital workers demanding a shutdown of the territory’s border with mainland China were on strike for a fourth day.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced a 14-day quarantine of all travellers entering the city from the mainland starting Saturday, but the government has refused to seal the border entirely.

Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members remained under 14-day quarantines in Hong Kong and Japan.

Ten passengers confirmed to have the virus were escorted off the Diamond Princess at the port of Yokohama near Tokyo, after 10 others were taken off the previous day.

Those taken to hospitals Thursday were mostly in their 60s and 70s, four of them Japanese, two Americans, two Canadians, one New Zealander and one Taiwanese.

Tests were still pending on others on board who had symptoms or contact with infected people.

‘It’s going to be like a floating prison,’ passenger David Abel lamented on Facebook.

He had set out on a 50th wedding anniversary luxury cruise but found himself in his cabin, eating a ‘lettuce sandwich with some chicken inside.’

More than 3,600 people on the other quarantined ship, the World Dream, underwent screening after eight passengers were diagnosed with the virus.

Xinhua said that clinical trials for the antiviral drug Remdesivir have been approved and that the first group of patients was expected to start taking it on Thursday. It is made by U.S. biotech company Gilead Sciences.

Antivirals and other drugs can reduce the severity of an illness, but ‘so far, no antivirals have been proven effective’ against the new virus, said Thanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of Thailand’s Disease Control Department in the Health Ministry. He said there are a lot of unknowns, ‘but we have a lot of hope as well.’

From Europe to Australia and the U.S., universities that host Chinese students or have study-abroad programs are scrambling to assess the risks, and some are cancelling opportunities and prohibiting student travel.

Central banks in the Philippines and Thailand have cut their interest rates to fend off economic damage from the outbreak in China, the world’s second-biggest economy, with 1.4 billion people. China is a major source of tourists in Asia, and corporations around the world depend on its factories to supply products and its consumers to buy them.

The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics again sought to allay fears that the 2020 Games could be postponed or cancelled because of the crisis.