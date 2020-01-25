Chinese doctors offer free eye surgeries in Mali

HANGZHOU, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — A medical team from a hospital in east China’s Zhejiang Province has returned from Mali, where they carried out free cataract surgeries for 41 patients.

Most of the patients were extremely impoverished local people, said Xu Jia, an associate chief physician from the second hospital affiliated with the school of medicine of Zhejiang University.

Xu led the five-member team to the African country from Jan. 11 to 19.

The team also held a lecture and gave advice to local medical staff, he said.

Zhejiang Province started providing medical aid to Mali in 1968 and has sent nearly 850 medical practitioners to the country.