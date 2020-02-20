Chinese doping control officers need to go through medical checks before work

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The doping control officers (DCOs) must pass virus test and relative medical checks before they are allowed to carry out doping tests amid a nationwide fight against the new coronavirus, China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) said here on Wednesday.

CHINADA CEO Chen Zhiyu told Xinhua that they put the safety of the athletes in the first place so that CHINADA worked out strict measures for doping tests under current circumstances.

“All the DCOs will be under medical monitor for a consecutive 14 days and accept new coronavirus tests as well as other relative medical checks to ensure they are not infested,” said Chen.

Chen said CHINADA plans to send its requirements for DCOs to the International Federations, WADA and testing companies, adding that CHINADA will resume anti-doping tests in the country this week after a three-week suspension due to the outbreak of the epidemic and quarantine measures by respective provincial governments.

In January, CHINADA conducted over 1,200 doping tests.