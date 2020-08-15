Chinese embassy donates cash, PPEs to Philippine medical frontliners

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines on Friday donated 1 million pesos (20,519 U.S. dollars) in cash and some personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Philippine medical frontliners to show China’s appreciation and support for their hard work in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian handed over the cash and PPEs during a meeting with the representatives of medical frontliners at the embassy, according to an embassy statement.

Huang expressed his appreciation to the dedication and contribution of the medical frontliners in the battle against COVID-19, and hoped they could stay safe and healthy as the last line of defense against the disease, the statement said.

Huang said the Chinese embassy will continue to provide support and assistance to the best of its ability to the Philippines.

“We firmly believe that the dawn of victory will come at the earliest,” Huang said.

The embassy has also donated several batches of surgical masks and other medical materials to several local hospitals recently.

On Thursday, the embassy donated 130 ventilators to the Philippines as part of its commitment to helping the country battle COVID-19.

The Philippines has so far 153,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,442 deaths and 71,405 recoveries.