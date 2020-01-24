Chinese Embassy in Kuwait celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Embassy in Kuwait held an event on Wednesday evening to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival in China.

The hall of the hotel for the event was decorated with Chinese traditional knots as the red color symbolizes goodness, blessing, happiness for the Chinese people.

The event was attended by more than 600 overseas Chinese in Kuwait, with Chinese musical and folklore dances performed by actors wearing the traditional Chinese costume.

At the celebration, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Li Minggang extended sincere greetings and good wishes to overseas Chinese in Kuwait.

Hailing China’s achievements during the past 70 years, Li said China’s GDP exceeded 14 trillion U.S. dollars in 2019.

The ambassador also reviewed the success of China in the diplomatic field and its strategic partnership with Kuwait under the Belt and Road Initiative.

With the joint efforts of both sides, bilateral relations between China and Kuwait have been developing steadily with fruitful results, he said.

The political mutual trust between the two countries has been continuously strengthened with exchanges developing at all levels, he added.

Youssef Abdel Aziz, who speaks fluent Arabic and Chinese, told Xinhua that he is keen to contact his mother’s family in China during holidays.

“My family celebrates all Chinese holidays while making special food just for those occasions,” he said.

He still remembers how his mother used to give him money inside a red envelope on the occasion of the Spring Festival.

Karen Yunis, a young Lebanese woman whose mother is Chinese, said the Chinese Spring Festival is always celebrated by her family.

“My family decorates the house in red in preparation for the traditional Chinese festival,” she said.