Chinese embassy in S. Africa welcomes year of ox

PRETORIA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The Chinese embassy in South Africa on Sunday held a virtual Chinese New Year celebrations to welcome the year of the ox.

More than 130,000 people watched the event online, entertained by the Chinese community singing and dancing.

South African Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the country enjoys cordial relations with China in the fields of politics, trade, people to people, tourism, science and technology.

She said South Africa expects to cooperate with China this year to revive the tourism sector and the economy.

“As we fight the pandemic with tourism being the hardest hit sector, we look to China as the key source market to help us recover as a sector and in terms of the economy,” she said.

“We look forward to the upcoming year, for rejuvenation of bilateral cooperation of our two countries in the spirit of renewal, revitalization and new beginning,” added the minister.

The Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong said South Africa has been working together with his country to fight COVID-19. He said the ox symbolizes hard work and fortitude.

“In the coming Chinese New Year, let us carry forward the spirit of the ox to continue to fight the pandemic, work hard and advance cooperation. Let us wish together progress and fruitful outcomes in China-South Africa and China-Africa cooperation,” Chen said. Enditem