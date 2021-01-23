Chinese embassy mourns Zimbabwean foreign minister who succumbed to COVID-19

HARARE, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Embassy in Harare on Wednesday issued a message of condolence following the death of Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

Moyo succumbed to COVID-19 at a local hospital on Wednesday, becoming the third government minister to die of the virus since the first case of the virus was reported in the country last March.

“The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe is deeply saddened by the passing of Hon Lt General S.B. Moyo. Moyo has been a dear friend to China and a strong supporter of the deep friendship between China and Zimbabwe,” it said.

“His outstanding contribution to the excellent relations between the two countries will be forever remembered,” the embassy said.

It added that China will continue to stand strong with Zimbabwe to overcome the pandemic, which has so far claimed 825 lives and infected 28, 675 others in Zimbabwe.

“In this sorrowful time we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to the government and people of Zimbabwe. May our condolences bring you peace during this painful time,” the embassy said. Enditem