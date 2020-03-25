Chinese embassy provides health packs to Chinese students in Britain

LONDON, March 24 (Xinhua) — The Chinese embassy in Britain has provided Chinese students studying here with health packs containing an anti-epidemic guide and medical kits, as the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 8,000 as of Tuesday in the country.

During an online speech on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming told representatives of the students from regions across Britain that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government have always been concerned about their safety and health.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson via phone that the Chinese government attaches great importance to protecting the health and safety of Chinese citizens overseas, hoping that Britain will take concrete and effective measures in safeguarding the health, safety and legitimate rights of Chinese nationals on its soil, particularly those studying here.

Saying that Britain is now at a key point in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Liu called on Chinese students in the country to combat the disease in a rational and scientific manner, reduce long-distance travel, avoid cross-infection and properly arrange studies and future plans from a long-term perspective.

China attaches great importance to its cooperation with Britain in the fight against the virus, said Liu.

Since the outbreak, the Chinese embassy and consulates in Britain have maintained close communication with the British police and relative departments such as the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Home Office and Department for Education.

The Chinese diplomatic organs have issued a series of consular reminders, opened an emergency helpline and held talks with the British side on reported discrimination against Chinese citizens, among others, said Liu.

“We have also established contacts with more than 150 universities with Chinese students in Britain to respond to your needs as soon as possible. We tie the safety and life situation of each student to our hearts and leave no one behind,” said Liu.

The student representatives, for their part, told Liu that since the outbreak earlier this year, many Chinese students have actively donated money and medical supplies to their motherland.

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association in Britain will continue to take active measures to unite students studying here and help each other in combating the outbreak, they said.