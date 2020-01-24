Chinese embassy urges U.S. official to stop smearing China-Pakistan cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The United States should stop spreading fabricated cliches repeatedly rejected by China and Pakistan about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, during her visit to Pakistan, Alice Wells, principal deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the U.S. State Department, made groundless negative comments on CPEC again, questioning the transparency in CPEC projects and the so-called debt issue.

“Although you can never wake up a person who is pretending to be asleep, we have to make our position clear and reject the negative propaganda (made) by the United States. We must not let the truth be distorted and the lies run wild,” the statement said.

According to the statement, China and Pakistan have been firmly committed to the principles of mutual consultation and cooperation for shared benefits under CPEC. With 32 CPEC projects having achieved early harvests, local transportation infrastructure and power supply have been significantly improved and over 75,000 direct jobs have been created, it said.

“All projects strictly follow the market-oriented and internationally accepted business model, and adopt state of art technology and strict environmental protection standards. The entire process is open and transparent and is in line with international norm. We keep in touch with the relative accountability agencies of Pakistan and it is agreed that the CPEC is clean,” the statement added.

The statement quoted the statistics released by the State Bank of Pakistan as saying that the loan for CPEC is about 5.8 billion U.S. dollars, which accounts for only 5.3 percent of Pakistan’s total foreign debt of 110 billion dollars.

“If the United States truly cares about the development and prosperity of Pakistan and this region, it should bring cash and funds, and promote win-win cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, fairness, and justice, rather than act as a world policeman, spreading rumors and provoking China-Pakistan relations,” the statement said.