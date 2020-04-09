Chinese enterprises provide medical masks for Myanmar

YANGON, April 7 (Xinhua) — Chinese enterprises provided medical masks for two Myanmar government organizations amid fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

With the help of the Chinese embassy, the Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd (Myanmar) donated 10,000 pieces of medical masks to the Myanmar’s Home Affairs Ministry.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSEC Myanmar Co. Ltd) provided 5,000 medical masks to the Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) on the same day.

“Before, we (China) got support from Myanmar, now we are coming back to support Myanmar,” said Tan Shufu, economic and commercial counsellor of the Chinese embassy, expressing hope for Myanmar to get the victory in fight against COVID-19.

Myanmar has reported 22 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.