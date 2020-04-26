Chinese envoy asks for efforts to consolidate peace in Great Lakes region

UNITED NATIONS, April 22 (Xinhua) — A Chinese envoy on Wednesday asked for efforts to consolidate peace and stability in the Great Lakes region, building on the recent positive developments.

Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said China is encouraged by the positive developments in the Great Lakes region and appreciates the efforts of regional countries and their leaders.

China encourages regional countries to enhance their cooperation and build political trust to make further progress, he told a virtual Security Council meeting.

China welcomes continued steps taken by President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to improve relations with neighboring countries and the diplomatic efforts made by him and the presidents of Angola, Uganda and Rwanda to facilitate the normalization of relations between Rwanda and Uganda, he said.

The international community should step up efforts to promote regional peace and stability, taking both military and nonmilitary measures to eliminate the threat posed by armed groups, he said.

China calls on all parties in the region to respond actively to the cease-fire call of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and calls for efforts from the United Nations and regional organizations to push forward the disarmament, demobilization, repatriation, reintegration and resettlement process for former combatants to stop the vicious cycle of violence, he said.

Zhang asked for more efforts in addressing the root causes of conflict by dealing with poverty and under-development. He also expressed concern over the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem