Chinese envoy asks UN Security Council to use caution on Libya sanctions

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — A Chinese envoy on Tuesday asked the United Nations (UN) Security Council to exercise caution on the issue of sanctions against Libya.

Libya is facing multiple challenges such as the fragile security situation, rampant terrorist forces, and outstanding refugee and migration issues, said Wu Haitao, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN.

Given the current grave situation in Libya, it is necessary for the international community to continue its strict implementation of the arms embargo, and refrain from military intervention or any other actions that may escalate the conflict, Wu told the Security Council after it adopted a resolution to extend the ban on illicit oil exports from Libya and the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Libya Sanctions Committee of the Security Council.

It is China’s consistent belief that sanctions are not the end, but a means that should always serve the political settlement of relevant issues, said Wu.

When taking actions on the extension of the Libya sanctions regime, the Security Council needs to base its decision on full consultations. A council decision should serve as a positive message to the international community and the countries involved so that it facilitates the political settlement of the Libya issue, he said.

The international community should respect Libya’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and support the advancement of the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process under the auspices of the UN, said Wu.

Sanctions on Libya have been in place since 2011 after the political turmoil that led to the toppling of former leader Muammar Gaddafi. Apart from an arms embargo and a ban on illicit oil exports, the Security Council also imposes a travel ban and asset freeze against designated individuals and entities.