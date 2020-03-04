Chinese envoy calls for “good atmosphere” for political dialogue in Iraq

UNITED NATIONS, March 3 (Xinhua) — China’s UN envoy on Tuesday called for a “good atmosphere” to be created for political dialogue and national reconciliation in Iraq.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting on the unrest-torn country, Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, said as the internal political process in Iraq is at an important juncture, the international community should support Iraq in independently managing its own internal affairs and responding to the challenges by playing a constructive role and creating an enabling environment.

“We are firmly against interference in Iraq’s internal affairs,” he said, adding any military action on Iraq’s territory must be subject to the consent of the government of the country to avoid Iraq becoming a victim of geo-politics.

He said engaging in peaceful and meaningful dialogue toward inclusive reconciliation and harmonious coexistence is in the fundamental interest of the Iraqi people.

“We welcome further improvement of relations between the central government of Iraq and the Kurdistan regional government as well as their continuation of communication and dialogue on oil revenue sharing and security arrangements,” he said.