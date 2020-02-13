Chinese envoy calls for sense of community to fight terrorism

VIENNA, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — With terrorism featuring clear signs of decentralization and localization, the international community should establish a sense of community and jointly respond to the threat, a Chinese envoy said here Tuesday.

Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations (UN) and other International Organizations in Vienna, made his remarks at the Joint Regional High-level Conference on “Foreign Terrorist Fighters — Addressing Current Challenges,” organized by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Switzerland, in cooperation with the Albanian 2020 OSCE Chairmanship.

“We need to harmonize standards, maintain high pressure and take severe measures,” said Wang. “In the process of cracking down on foreign terrorist fighters, we cannot engage in double standards or selective counter-terrorism.”

Countries should strengthen cooperation in border control and law enforcement, combat terrorist activities using the Internet, repatriate terrorists to their countries of origin and bring them to justice, said Wang.

The international community should promote the resolution of hotspot issues through political means, seek the peaceful settlement of disputes and encourage harmonious coexistence among different civilizations and religions, he added.

The Chinese envoy also pointed out that these efforts should be made in a multilateral way and bring the core role of the UN and the Security Council into play.

“Countries should strongly support mechanisms within the United Nations system and should strictly abide by the Security Council resolutions and crack down on all terrorist organizations and individuals listed by the Security Council,” he said.

The conference, held at the Hofburg from Tuesday to Wednesday, aims to address concerns about the return of Foreign Terrorist Fighters (FTFs). Participants discussed what appropriate tools governments need to monitor and control the movement of FTFs and to respond in a human rights-compliant way to the threat.