Chinese envoy calls for strengthened UN-Arab League cooperation

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — A Chinese envoy on Monday called for strengthened cooperation between the United Nations and the Arab League in order to promote peace.

China stands for strengthened cooperation between the United Nations and the Arab League in accordance with Chapter VIII of the UN Charter in order to better maintain peace and security at regional and international levels, said Dai Bing, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Under the current circumstances, the international community — the Security Council and the Arab League included — needs cooperation more than ever to address challenges, he told a Security Council meeting on cooperation between the United Nations and the Arab League.

Dai called for efforts to push forward the UN secretary-general’s global cease-fire initiative and stabilize the security situation in the Middle East.

Protracted conflicts in the Middle East have brought untold suffering to the region. With the COVID-19 pandemic still spreading, many countries in the region are facing insufficient capacity and resources in testing, quarantine facilities and medical treatment, he said.

“All countries share a common destiny. Therefore, our top priority is to achieve cease-fire and stay united to combat the pandemic and save lives.”

He called on UN agencies and relevant special envoys and special representatives of the UN secretary-general to enhance coordination with the Arab League to de-escalate conflicts, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and advance humanitarian relief efforts.

“At the same time, we must prevent terrorists from taking advantage of the current situation and moving within and outside the Middle East and North Africa,” he said.

Dai called for efforts to seek political settlement to hot-spot issues through dialogue and consultations.

Many issues in the Middle East and North Africa are intertwined, the solution to which can never be found overnight, he said.

The countries and people in the regions are yearning for peace. The international community must therefore stay united, pursue the overarching goal of political settlement, remain committed to dialogue and consultations, and manage the situation constructively, he said.

The Arab League, with its strengths in many ways, can play a unique role in conflict prevention, good offices and mediation, among others. Parties to conflict must show mutual respect, seek common ground, and shelve differences so as to build mutual understanding and trust, said Dai.

He called for efforts to leverage multilateralism and build a dialogue platform for regional security.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has proposed a multilateral dialogue platform for the Gulf region under the precondition of upholding the Iran nuclear deal. China stands ready to discuss this proposal with like-minded countries in order to forge new consensus on regional peace and stability. Such work must be in conformity with the principle of respecting national sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, and the norms of rule of law, good neighborliness, justice and impartiality, said Dai.

China opposes the wanton use or threat of use of force in international relations and opposes external interference, power politics and bullying. No country shall create conflicts or turmoil for the sake of selfish geopolitical interests, he said.

China looks forward to a positive role by the UN Liaison Office to the Arab League in establishing a dialogue platform on regional security, he said.

Dai called for efforts to eradicate the root causes of conflict and promote peace through development.

A major root cause for instability lies in under-development, while the ultimate solution lies in sustainable development, he said.

As long as the pandemic is effectively controlled, economic reconstruction in the relevant countries should be encouraged and supported. The international community must help the Arab countries explore a development path that fits their national conditions, facilitate mutually beneficial and win-win partnerships, and promote socio-economic progress, said Dai.

China-Arab friendship is long, deep and solid. Both sides are committed to consolidating the China-Arab community of shared future. China and Arab countries will continue to join hands, focus on implementing the Belt and Road Initiative, support each other in national development and rejuvenation, firmly foster concrete cooperation and build a beautiful future of peace, security, and common prosperity, he said. Enditem