Chinese envoy calls on int’l community to reaffirm commitment to multilateralism

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — A Chinese UN envoy on Tuesday called on the international community to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism in the context of rising unilateralism and protectionism.

Wu Haitao, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, made the remarks at the General Debate of the 2020 Session of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN, as well as the victory of the Second World War,” said Wu. “A revisit to the spirit of the UN Charter and an exploration of the UN’s role in international affairs are the best way to commemorate the anniversary, and are of great relevance today.”

The Chinese envoy noted that “maintenance of international peace and security” is one of the purposes for the UN and is also “a solemn pledge by the member states under the Charter.”

However, he said, at present, unilateralism and protectionism are rampant, regional hotspots and conflicts keep popping up; non-traditional threats to security continue to spread.

“We still have much to do and a long way to go for maintaining world peace and stability,” he stressed.

In response to these challenges, Wu proposed the world should reaffirm the commitment to multilateralism, safeguard both the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law.

He also proposed that the international community should facilitate the development of a more just and effective system of global governance.

On the question of UN sanctions, Wu maintained that UN sanctions are only a means, not an end in itself, and should serve the political solutions of relevant problems.

“The sanctions should be predicated upon the exhaustion of other peaceful means, be consistent with the Charter and the relevant principles of international law in order to minimize the impact on the general population and the third states,” he stressed.

Calling on the international community to abide by and implement the sanctions resolutions of the UN Security Council, he voiced opposition to the imposition of additional unilateral sanctions in contradiction to the UN Charter.

On “peaceful settlement of disputes,” an important agenda item before the committee, Wu said China has always stood for the proper settlement of dispute through peaceful means.

The selection and application of the method for dispute settlement should conform to the principle of “state consent,” he said, explaining that the right to autonomously choosing the method for dispute settlement by all countries should be fully respected.

The Chinese envoy maintained that as a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of the Security Council, China has always devoted itself to facilitating the peaceful settlement of international disputes and carried out relevant work, holding the position of objectivity and impartiality.

“We have played an active role in addressing regional and international hotspot issues,” he said.