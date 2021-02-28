Chinese envoy urges all parties in Myanmar to handle differences through dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — A Chinese envoy on Friday urged all parties in Myanmar to handle differences through dialogue and consultation.

“We hope that all parties in Myanmar will act in the fundamental and long-term interests of the country, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation under the constitutional and legal framework, maintain political and social stability, peacefully solve problems that have occurred, and continue to promote the domestic democratic transformation process in an orderly manner,” Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, told an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly on the situation in Myanmar.

Under the current circumstances, all parties should maintain calm and restraint, refrain from intensifying tensions, escalating the situation and using violence, so as to prevent bloodshed, he said.

“China is engaging and communicating with relevant parties in Myanmar to further facilitate de-escalation of the situation and return to normalcy at an early date,” the ambassador added. Enditem